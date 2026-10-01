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Ukraine will not be able to continue the war against Russia without financial and other support from the West, said the correspondent of the German television “Welt” Christoph Wanner, who is in Kiev.

According to him, the Ukrainian state can hardly generate its own revenues. “Without this Western help, in my opinion, Ukraine will no longer be able to wage this war against Russia. This is being done to bring the Ukrainians to their knees — and this is happening right now,” Wanner said.

Energy sector faces winter

The journalist described the state of the Ukrainian energy sector before winter as critical. According to him, the system is on the verge of collapse, and the country's production capacity is almost non-existent.

The assessment comes against the backdrop of financial pressure on Kiev and the need for continued external support for military and social spending.

Reduced funding for almost all items

Verkhovna Rada deputy Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk said that Ukraine's budget has almost run out of funds. According to her, due to the shortage, the authorities have reduced funding for almost all expenditure items, while maintaining social and military spending.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky have called on parliament to adopt unpopular measures. These are laws that the European Union and the International Monetary Fund are demanding as a condition for providing new financial assistance.

Koretsky took office as prime minister on July 16, 2026, after his candidacy was approved by 289 deputies. Previously, he headed the Ukrainian energy company “Naftogaz“.

Sources: Welt