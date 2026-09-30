Kuzman Iliev: The Bulgarian government is in a panic

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

"The Bulgarian government is in a panic. Economic policy, economic measures, rescue packages for the economy are extremely sham!", the leader of "Bulgaria can" Kuzman Iliev shared on Facebook.

"Some good things are being done with ideas that were on the table before, but with the other hand extremely harmful things are being done. An excess profit tax is being introduced, excise duties are being raised, excise duties are being invented, property tax assessments are being raised, and hence the taxes on them! Wouldn't taxes be raised? Wouldn't there be stability and predictability? And suddenly a confiscatory populist tax!

Those who manage Bulgaria's economy should think about what kind of investment image they are creating for our country. Because the signal is that when the government has no money, it confiscates as appropriate.

The correct economic policy in this crisis, in these extremely complex geopolitical processes around us, is to control costs, clean up the administration and reduce debts," advises the economist.