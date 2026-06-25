After reports of illegal construction in Varna: Properties near the beach in "Galata" are being inspected

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The district administration of "Asparuhovo" will undertake a forced entry into two private properties in the "Galata" quarter, where former bungalows of "Devnya Cement" are located and for which reports of possible illegal construction have been received. This was announced by the mayor of the "Asparuhovo" district Ivaylo Marinov in an interview for The Site.

According to him, the signals about the case were received in early February through publications on social networks, in which It is alleged that activities of dubious status are being carried out on the properties.

After receiving the signals, the regional administration sent its employees to the site, but the inspection could not be carried out.

“The property is fenced and we do not have access to it. Our employees were unable to enter and establish what exactly is happening inside“, explained Marinov.

Subsequently, the administration began a procedure to establish the ownership and status of the terrains. It turned out that these are two separate properties, which in the past were a holiday base for “Devnya Cement“.

According to the company, they contain 37 bungalows and five outbuildings, including a canteen, a bar and storage rooms. The properties were later privatized and sold to two different companies.

In order to clarify the condition of the buildings and whether construction activities are being carried out, the regional administration has sent inquiries to all competent institutions requesting information regarding the availability of construction documents, building permits and the current status of the land.

In parallel, official letters have been sent to the owners requesting access for inspection.

“We have prepared all the necessary documents and letters to the institutions and to the owners so that we can enter and check the condition of the buildings“, the regional mayor said.

Initially, an inspection was scheduled with the participation of employees of the regional administration and representatives of the police. However, access to the properties was not provided during their visit.

“When our officers went with the police, we were unable to enter. The properties were closed and it was not possible to conduct an inspection“, said Marinov.

After the failed attempt, the administration placed notices in visible places around the properties calling on the owners to cooperate in carrying out the inspection.

According to him, however, this step also did not yield results. The letters sent were not received, and the return receipts were returned as unclaimed.

After the expiration of all legally established deadlines, the mayor of the “Asparuhovo“ district issued two orders for forced entry into the properties.

The inspection is scheduled for July 6. Assistance has already been requested from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Varna for its implementation.

In addition, a letter has been sent to the Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev with a request to include a specialist geologist and construction control experts from the municipal administration in the inspection.

“If we are still not granted access, we will be able to enter forcibly and carry out the necessary inspection“, said Ivaylo Marinov.

The upcoming inspection should establish the current condition of the bungalows and other buildings on the properties, whether construction activities have been carried out and whether they comply with the requirements of the law. It is expected that the results of the inspection will also provide clarity on the issues that have been causing serious public interest in the “Galata” quarter in recent months.