Unraveling the "Baba Alino" case: Arrests of architects, demolished fences and upcoming legal battles

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The case of large-scale illegal construction in the area „Baba Alino“ near Varna has become one of the biggest topics of national security and corruption in the construction sector for 2026. In recent weeks, the case has undergone an avalanche of development, growing from an environmental and urban planning scandal into a large-scale criminal prosecution involving GDBOP and the Varna District Prosecutor's Office.

Current situation: Charges and police actions

Currently, the investigation is focused on the scheme for the so-called “group legalization of lawlessness“ by issuing documents with false content. On July 3, 2026 The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna brought under responsibility second main defendant. This is 70-year-old V. K., former chief architect and employee of the „Primorski“ district of Varna Municipality.

According to the state prosecution, in the period May - July 2023 he fictitiously certified that three land properties had been built 20 residential buildings before March 2001, which is the legal requirement for obtaining a “certificate of tolerance“. In reality, however, satellite images and inspections prove that the buildings have sprung up en masse during 2023 and 2024. Before him, a 48-year-old surveyor was also charged. The large-scale anti-mafia operation in the city hall of the “Primorski“ district at the end of June led to the seizure of a huge amount of documentation.

The demolition of the fence and the case with the buyers

A heavy administrative battle is also being waged in parallel with the criminal proceedings. On June 7, 2026, after the Administrative Court in Varna refused to suspend the preliminary execution of the order of the Regional Forestry Directorate (RFD), the massive fence around the nine properties of the company “VilApart Arkanum“ was torn down. The Forestry Directorate insists that the fence is completely illegal and blocks the free movement of people, water and wildlife in the forest fund.

At the same time, dozens of foreign and Bulgarian citizens are falling victim to the scheme. Media revelations have shown cases of buyers (including Ukrainian citizens) who were supposed to make their final cash payments by July 20, 2026 for properties and parking spaces that practically do not have legal construction documents.

What's next? Next steps in the case

The “Baba Alino“ saga is yet to be resolved on several fronts, with the most important steps coming in the fall: