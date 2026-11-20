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Energy expert Borislav Kolev suggests that a major district heating operator could be interested in a future concession for “Toplofikatsia-Sofia”. However, he warns that the procedure must not turn into a solution that deepens the problems of the capital’s district heating company.

His comment comes after the Sofia Municipal Council decided to commission the World Bank to analyse the company. The first stage will be carried out on the basis of documents and is expected to last one year. It will be followed by a second phase involving assistance in finding a potential concessionaire.

“There is one major district heating company in Bulgaria—we all know which one it is, there have been programmes about it, about ‘Uncle Green’.

Kolev does not name a specific company, nor does he claim that a candidate has already been selected. According to him, there are currently no rumours of any agreements. However, the expert believes that given the current state of “Toplofikatsia-Sofia”, investors may either show no interest or a specific operator interested in the company may emerge.

Debts are a condition for the next stage

According to Borislav Kolev, the problem of “Toplofikatsia-Sofia”’s debts must be resolved before moving on to the second stage. He believes the state could assume the company’s liabilities, which would mean subsidising the capital’s district heating system with taxpayers’ money from across the country.

Kolev also insists on changes to the regulatory framework. In his words, if such a change is not made, the company will continue to accumulate debt regardless of the management model chosen.

“Toplofikatsia-Sofia” may be beyond the brink, the expert says, adding that simply changing the management may not be enough to restore the company. He points out that other district heating companies operate under the same regulatory conditions and are profitable.

The network remains the main technical risk

Kolev also draws attention to the condition of the heat transmission network. According to him, around 33 kilometres of pipes should be replaced each year, but in reality approximately 9 kilometres are replaced. This leads to an accumulation of breakdowns and defects.

In his view, the problem is not primarily with collecting bills, as Sofia residents are good payers, but with the fact that they do not always receive the service they pay for. The company’s teams are unable to repair all faults, and in some cases work continues for months.

The expert warns that the heating season is at risk in parts of Sofia and that the technical problems cannot be resolved within a single season. He identifies air pollution as an additional problem.

Kolev nevertheless believes that “Toplofikatsia-Sofia” can be restored to sound financial health. However, he says citizens should closely monitor how a possible concession will be organised and under what conditions the future operator will be selected.

Sources: news.bg