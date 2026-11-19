Russia will not negotiate a ceasefire following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, President Vladimir Putin said. He stated that he had discussed a possible halt to hostilities in certain areas with the Russian Security Council, but that after the strikes on the structure, Moscow would not hold such negotiations.

“Kommersant” reports that Putin promised Ukraine a “painful strike” in response to the attack. In his statement, the Russian president did not specify a timeframe or the exact nature of the retaliatory measures.

Three Attacks in Three Days

According to the publication, the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Crimean Bridge three times over the past three days. Russia’s Investigative Committee reported damage to the structure but did not specify the extent of the destruction.

Movement across the bridge has been completely halted. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that individual elements of the structure could be restored within one to two months.

Moscow: The Bridge Is a Civilian Facility

Putin rejected claims that the Crimean Bridge is being used for military deliveries. “This is exclusively a civilian facility,” the Russian president said.

According to him, military equipment and ammunition are not transported across the bridge, and even oil and petroleum products had not passed through it. Putin cited the structure’s status as a civilian facility as part of his argument for a firm response following the attacks.

Sources: kommersant.ru