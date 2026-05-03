Levski came out with an emotional post: "Grandpa, we did it! We are champions!

On the social networks of the recently-become Bulgarian champion for the 2025/2026 season - Levski, an emotional letter was shared, written by a grandson to his grandfather, who could not wait to see his favorite team champion for the 27th time.



“Grandpa, we did it! We are champions!

Dad and I just got home from the stadium and I immediately sat down to write you these lines.

I still can't believe that this really happened. He was right! I have never felt such euphoria before. I saw everything you told me about when I was younger. I saw thousands of people screaming, crying, hugging each other and not wanting to leave, as if they were afraid that if they leave the stadium, the magic will end. I saw what the happiness of an entire nation looks like.

I know how much you wanted to wait for this very day. And how much you wanted us to experience it together.

But too much time has passed.

So much that in a few days I will be a high school graduate. Can you imagine? My entire childhood was spent waiting, listening to stories, hoping, being disappointed and that eternal "next year". He kept telling me to wait. That one day my turn would come. That "Levski" can make you suffer for a long time, but when it gives you something, you remember it for the rest of your life.

Well, today I understood what you meant.

But do you know what the strangest thing is? I barely persuaded my dad to come with me.

He was stubborn with superstition. He shouted at me: "No. There will be no to do this to myself a second time. I was with your grandfather at that match and you know what happened. I'll watch it at home.“

I didn't know what to say to him. It was as if it wasn't my father who was speaking, but an entire generation of Levski fans who had been afraid to truly believe for too long so as not to hurt him again.

He finally came, right? And now, as I write to you, he's hiding in the bathroom and thinks we can't hear him crying.

Today I saw a lot of men crying. I saw people who must have been waiting for this moment longer than I have been alive. I saw people who probably also lost loved ones along the way. I saw faces in which there was both happiness and pain. It was as if everyone was celebrating for themselves and for someone who should have been there for them.

I was celebrating for you too.

The other day I read a status about a grandfather with a cane who left his last money in the store, if only there was “Levski“. I immediately understood that they were talking about you. I remember how angry my dad was then that you didn't tell him, that he had to find out from the internet. I remember that I didn't understand you then. It seemed reckless to me. Even a little crazy.

I think I understand now.

Being a Levski fan is not being with the team only when it wins. Being a Levski fan is showing up when it's most difficult. To hurt and still stay. To put the common above the personal, because you know that if everyone thinks only of themselves, in the end there will be nothing left to protect. And I understood why “Levski“ will be eternal. Because of the people who will always be there. To protect it.

And let me tell you something else - you were right about Mr. Sirakov too. He really didn't give up. And he did it. And a week ago they introduced a new person who will help the club to build a new stadium. Do you hear how that sounds? A new stadium. It's unbelievable.

As you used to say: The sun will rise on our street too!

However, he didn't know about the coach. A Spaniard led us to the title. His name is Julio Velasquez and he's almost as old as Dad - 44 years old. At first, he seemed strange to us. To be honest, he got a lot of swearing at home. But over time, something changed. Maybe in him, maybe in us. And maybe in the fact that when a person is honest in their work, people eventually notice it. Today, the whole stadium was chanting his name. Even Dad.

So, grandpa, be calm.

“Levski“ is alive and has even had a dream. But more importantly, there are many young people who love him the way you loved him.

And it's our turn to protect him! Just “Levski”! 💙”