Legendary Peter Schmeichel: We have unforgettable experiences with Ivaylo Yordanov (PHOTOS)

The 1992 European champion with Denmark Peter Schmeichel sent special greetings to the legend of Bulgarian football Ivaylo Yordanov.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper did this during his meeting with financier Kiril Evtimov at the match between West Ham and Arsenal, which ended with a 1:0 victory for the "gunners".

“I want to congratulate my good Bulgarian friend Ivaylo Yordanov through you. We have unforgettable experiences and wonderful memories of our time together at Sporting Lisbon“, Schmeichel told Evtimov.

The Burgas player presented the legendary Dane with a branded bag with Bulgarian souvenirs. In the stands of the Kiril Stadium, Evtimov was able to meet other former Red Devils players.

They included fierce Dutchman Jaap Stam, former England international Owen Hargreaves and Euro'96 runner-up Karel Poborski.