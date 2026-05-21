Arsenal is the Premier League champion after 22 years of waiting! The “Gunners” title became a fact after Manchester City failed in their away game at Bournemouth and ended in a 1-1 draw.

As it became known about ten days ago after the “Gunners” over West Ham 1-0, their manager Mikel Arteta received a branded gift bag for Kadem during his meeting with financier Kiril Evtimov.

Evtimov himself revealed what the bag with the inscription “Bulgaria” contained, showing a photo. The most memorable thing is a bottle of Burgas muscat brandy to warm the soul of the 44-year-old Spaniard.

In addition to it, there was hand cream, soap and lip balm made in Bulgaria for the coach of the champions.

Whether Arteta will really celebrate the title with our brandy to raise the mood, we can only guess.