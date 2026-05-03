Kimi Antonelli wins in Miami

Andrea Kimi Antonelli won his third victory of the Formula 1 season, after triumphing in the Miami Grand Prix after an impressive duel with Lando Norris, BTA reports. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver increased his lead in the general classification to 20 points over his teammate George Russell, who finished fourth.

The start in Miami was chaotic. Charles Leclerc, Antonelli and Max Verstappen fought a fierce battle for the first position in the opening corners. Verstappen spun after an incident, and soon after the safety car came out on the track after crashes by Isaac Hajar and Pierre Gasly.

After the restart, Leclerc retained the lead, but on the 13th lap Norris overtook him and took the lead. A little later, Antonelli also passed the Ferrari driver.

After a series of pit stops, it was the Italian who took the lead ahead of Norris and Verstappen. In the final 20 laps, Antonelli and Norris broke away and formed a direct dispute for the victory.

In the end, the Mercedes driver finished with a lead of 3.264 seconds over Norris. Oscar Piastre brought a double podium for McLaren, after overtaking Leclerc at the end.

Verstappen and Russell also took advantage of a mistake by the Monegasque, who spun in the closing stages. Lewis Hamilton remained seventh.