CSKA defeated Ludogorets 1:0 in the derby of the 32nd round of efbet League and kept real chances for a place in the top 3 of the final standings, BTA reports. The only goal was scored by Mohamed Brahimi in the 11th minute. After a cross from Bruno Jordao, the Algerian headed the ball into the net for 1:0.

Shortly before that, Jordao himself was close to scoring, after his free kick hit the post.

The guests from Razgrad had their chances through Petar Stanic and Erik Marcus, but Angelo Martino and the defense of the “reds” intervened decisively.

In the second half, Brahimi missed an excellent chance to double the home team's lead, and at the very end Lumbard Delova made two key interventions in front of the goal line, stopping dangerous shots by Petar Stanic and Olivier Verdon.

Thus, CSKA collected 59 points and came only one point closer to third-placed Ludogorets, who recorded their third consecutive loss in the championship.