PSG without Achraf Hakimi for decisive clash with Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain will have to cope without their key defender Achraf Hakimi for the upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. The Moroccan international, who is among the most important figures in Luis Enrique's squad, is out of the group due to an injury sustained in the first leg between the two teams in Paris.

Although he will travel with the team to Germany, the 27-year-old right-back will not be able to help his teammates on the pitch.

Hakimi suffered a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh, but despite the pain he finished the match, as the coach had already used up all the substitutions allowed. The injury forced the Morocco captain to miss PSG's final league game against Lorient at the weekend.

The Parisians' medical staff are working hard to get him back in time for the eventual final on May 30, should the team manage to eliminate the Bavarians.

It's not just Hakimi who will be missing from the French giants' squad for the crucial clash. Goalkeeper Luca Chevalier is also out of Luis Enrique's plans after suffering a right thigh injury in training.