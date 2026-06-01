After overtime: Finland became world hockey champions with a 1-0 win over hosts Switzerland

Finland defeated the home team 1-0 in overtime in the final match of the World Hockey Championship in Switzerland.

Konsta Helenius scored a goal in the 71st minute.

Finland became world champions for the fifth time. Previously, the Finnish team won gold medals in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022. The Finns tied Russia for the most World Championship victories: in the post-Soviet period, the Russians also won the tournament five times (1993, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014).

Switzerland won silver at the World Championship for the sixth time in its history and the third time in a row. The team finished second at the tournaments in 1935, 2013, 2018, 2024 and 2025.

Norway won bronze at the World Championship for the first time in history. In the third-place match, the Norwegians defeated Canada, the record holder for most World Cup wins (28), 3-2 in overtime.

The World Cup was held in Zurich and Fribourg. In 2027, the tournament will be held in Germany, with Düsseldorf and Mannheim hosting.