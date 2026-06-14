FIFA to pay referee Omar Artan all his money despite not playing in 2026 World Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan will receive the full remuneration provided for referees at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, even though he will not referee a single match in the tournament. The information comes from the BBC, which refers to its sources in FIFA. Artan was unable to join the refereeing team at the championship after US authorities denied him access to the country at the Miami airport. This happened despite the fact that he was traveling on a diplomatic passport.

FIFA admitted that they do not have a mechanism through which to ensure the participation of the Somali referee in the competition. However, the world football headquarters has decided to compensate Artan with the full financial reward that he would have received if he had participated in the tournament normally, reports the BBC. The final amount of the amount will be determined after the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The case caused a serious international reaction and a wave of support for the Somali referee, who was voted number 1 among African referees last year.

In recognition of his professional qualities, UEFA entrusted him with the management of the European Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa. It is this appointment that shows that despite the unexpected development surrounding the World Cup, Omar Artan's authority in international refereeing remains intact.