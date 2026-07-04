LeBron James would have been willing to move to the New York Knicks if the team hadn't won the National Basketball Association (NBA) title last season, his agent Rich Paul said, BTA reported.

In the new episode of the podcast "Game Over", hosted by Paul, he used a whiteboard on which he drew possible destinations for James next season.

"If the Knicks hadn't won the championship, there wouldn't be a board. He would go there," said Rich Paul.

The New York team is not out of the running to sign the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player after he announced a few days ago that he would not remain with his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old veteran spent the last eight seasons with the "lakesiders" and during that time helped them win the title in 2020.

However, according to his agent, he realizes that he would take away the spotlight if he joined the Knicks right after the title was won and would become the face of the reigning champion.

"When LeBron comes to your team, I don't care if you just won the championship, I don't care if you were the best player - it's different, man. Jaylen Brunson would literally have to pick up the phone and say, "Hey, man, I have no problem with that," Paul said.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a potential destination for LeBron James and have caught the attention of his agent after trading star guard Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in exchange for 36-year-old Paul George and draft picks.

"How can you not get attention when you have Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecomb, Brown and Joel Embiid?" asked Rich Paul, who also alluded to the fact that LeBron James has already worked with Philadelphia president Mike Gansey, during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James' former teams include the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Nuggets were among the names on the whiteboard in the podcast, while the Golden State Warriors, Boston, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are also potential candidates to sign the legendary basketball player.

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, finished his record-breaking 23rd season in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game, and officially became a free agent on Tuesday.