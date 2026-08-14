Conference League: All results and final winners in the third round are clear

The exciting second legs of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League for the 2026/27 season were played.

The football evening offered a huge dose of adrenaline, sensations and dramatic twists that determined the teams continuing to the final stage before the group stage. Unfortunately, the Bulgarian participation in the person of FC “Central Sports Club of the Army 1948“ ended after a real thriller at the national stadium.

All 30 matches from this phase are now history, and the winners will look to the playoffs on August 20 and 27.

Bitter elimination for CSKA 1948 in Sofia

The Bulgarian representative CSKA 1948 played an extremely worthy match against Panathinaikos, but ultimately lost 1:2 after extra time (aggregate score 2:3). The match in Sofia offered a lot of fight, as the “reds” came close to scoring the match in penalties, but the greater international experience of the Greeks had its say in the additional 30 minutes. Thus, Panathinaikos advances to the playoff round, where it will face the Czech Hradec Králové.

The favorites were not wrong: Ajax, Copenhagen and Gent advance

The Dutch giants Ajax suffered a slight scare in Ireland against Shelbourne, ending in a 2:2 draw, but thanks to their lead from the first leg, they advanced with an aggregate score of 5:3.

FC Copenhagen demonstrated complete dominance, defeating the Hungarian Debrecen 5:1 in the second leg (8:1 on aggregate). Belgian Gent also sealed their ticket to the next phase after a tactical 1:1 draw against IFK Gothenburg (2:1 on aggregate in favor of the Belgians).

A real spectacle was offered by the teams of ML Vitebsk and Borac Banja Luka. The Belarusians won the second leg 2:1, which equalized the aggregate score (2:2). In the penalty shootout, Borac Banja Luka showed stronger nerves and triumphed 4:2. Croatian Hajduk Split left no chance for Zalgiris and after 4:0 in the second leg, they continue forward with a crushing 9:2 on aggregate.

All results from the second legs and final winners in the tournament

Here is the full list of the final results from the matches - the first team listed is the final winner, continuing in the next round:

Panathinaikos – FC “CSKA 1948“ 2:1 after extra time (3:2 aggregate score)

– FC “CSKA 1948“ 2:1 after extra time (3:2 aggregate score) SK Bran – Apollon Limassol 4:2 after extra time (4:3 aggregate score)

– Apollon Limassol 4:2 after extra time (4:3 aggregate score) SK Rapid Vienna – FC Paide 2:0 (6:1 total result)

– FC Paide 2:0 (6:1 total result) FC Copenhagen – Debrecen 5:1 (8:1 total result)

– Debrecen 5:1 (8:1 total result) Apoel Tel Aviv – GKS Katowice 1:2 (3:2 overall result in favor of Apoel)

– GKS Katowice 1:2 (3:2 overall result in favor of Apoel) ФК Партизан – ФК Тобол 2:1 (5:1 общ резултат)

– ФК Тобол 2:1 (5:1 общ резултат) ХФК Риека – Илвес Тампере 1:1 (2:1 общ резултат)

– Илвес Тампере 1:1 (2:1 общ резултат) ФК Карабах – Динамо Киев 2:0 (2:1 общ резултат)

– Динамо Киев 2:0 (2:1 общ резултат) КМ Интер клуб – ФК Флора 4:0 (6:0 общ резултат)

– ФК Флора 4:0 (6:0 общ резултат) Яблонец – Ригас 2:1 (4:1 общ резултат)

– Ригас 2:1 (4:1 общ резултат) Борац Баня Лука – МЛ Витебск 1:2, 4:2 след дузпи (2:2 общ резултат)

– МЛ Витебск 1:2, 4:2 след дузпи (2:2 общ резултат) ФК Мидтиланд – Бохемианс 3:2 (5:2 общ резултат)

– Бохемианс 3:2 (5:2 общ резултат) Тромсьо ИЛ – ЧФР Клуж 2:1 (7:1 общ резултат)

– ЧФР Клуж 2:1 (7:1 общ резултат) Раков Ченстохова – Хамарбю ИФ 1:0 (1:0 общ резултат)

– Хамарбю ИФ 1:0 (1:0 общ резултат) ФК Твенте – Дунайска Стреда 3:3 (9:3 общ резултат)

– Дунайска Стреда 3:3 (9:3 общ резултат) ФК Спортинг – ФК Динамо (Бг) 0:0 (1:0 общ резултат)

– ФК Динамо (Бг) 0:0 (1:0 общ резултат) ФК Норшелан – ФК Валур 5:0 (7:0 общ резултат)

– ФК Валур 5:0 (7:0 общ резултат) ФК Лугано – НСИ Рунавик 2:2 (4:2 общ резултат)

– НСИ Рунавик 2:2 (4:2 общ резултат) ФК Интер – ФК Вадуц 2:2 (4:3 общ резултат)

– ФК Вадуц 2:2 (4:3 общ резултат) ФК Санкт Гален – ФК Шериф 5:1 (8:2 общ резултат)

– ФК Шериф 5:1 (8:2 общ резултат) Дрита Гниляне – СП Тре Фиори 5:0 (9:1 общ резултат)

– СП Тре Фиори 5:0 (9:1 общ резултат) Хибърниън – ФК Шкендия 0:0 (2:1 общ резултат)

– ФК Шкендия 0:0 (2:1 общ резултат) ФК Сион – ФК Ноа 2:1 (4:3 общ резултат)

– ФК Ноа 2:1 (4:3 общ резултат) ФК Mъдъруел – ХЯК Хелзинки 2:0 (3:1 общ резултат)

– ХЯК Хелзинки 2:0 (3:1 общ резултат) Рига ФК – ФК Дьор 1:1 (2:1 общ резултат)

– ФК Дьор 1:1 (2:1 общ резултат) ФК Аустрия – Бейтар Йерусалим 2:1, 4:2 след дузпи (3:3 общ резултат)

– Бейтар Йерусалим 2:1, 4:2 след дузпи (3:3 общ резултат) КАА Гент – ИФК Гьотеборг 1:1 (2:1 общ резултат)

– ИФК Гьотеборг 1:1 (2:1 общ резултат) АФК Аякс – ФК Шелборн 2:2 (5:3 общ резултат)

– ФК Шелборн 2:2 (5:3 общ резултат) КС Динамо Тирана – ФК Ауда 4:0 (4:1 общ резултат)

– ФК Ауда 4:0 (4:1 общ резултат) ФК Хайдук Сплит – ФК Жалгирис 4:0 (9:2 общ резултат)

Какво предстои в плейофите?

Плейофният кръг обещава още по-голямо напрежение. Спечелилите тези двубои влизат директно в историческата нова шампионатна фаза на Лига на конференциите с 36 отбора. Първите срещи ще се изиграят на 20 август, а реваншите, които окончателно ще определят участниците в същинската част на турнира, са насрочени за 27 август 2026 г.