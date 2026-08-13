Who are the first final winners in the Europa League?

The hot football evening in the Europa League offered huge emotions to the fans, as the first wave of second legs, which started at 20:00 Bulgarian time, has already ended and determined some of the final winners.

AK Omonia Nicosia defeated Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 at home and with a 2-1 aggregate score advances in the tournament.

defeated Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 at home and with a 2-1 aggregate score advances in the tournament. KS Universitatea Craiova won over Finnish Kuopio PS 2:1 (aggregate score 3:2) after a hard-fought battle in Romania.

won over Finnish Kuopio PS 2:1 (aggregate score 3:2) after a hard-fought battle in Romania. FC Besiktas made no mistake in Istanbul against Hradec Kralove, winning 1:0, which guaranteed the Turkish giants a 2:0 aggregate success.

made no mistake in Istanbul against Hradec Kralove, winning 1:0, which guaranteed the Turkish giants a 2:0 aggregate success. FC Red Bull Salzburg ended in a spectacular 3-3 draw away to Paphos in Cyprus, but thanks to the victory in the first leg, the Austrians advance with an aggregate score of 4-3.

ended in a spectacular 3-3 draw away to Paphos in Cyprus, but thanks to the victory in the first leg, the Austrians advance with an aggregate score of 4-3. FC Ferencváros also held a 1:1 draw as a guest of the Polish Gornik Zabrze and with an aggregate score of 2:1 is the final winner of the clash.

Expect the final results of the matches that started later.