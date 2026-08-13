Qarabag knocked Dynamo Kyiv out of European tournaments after a comeback in Baku

Azerbaijan's Qarabag eliminated Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

After losing the first match in Lublin 0:1, coach Gurban Gurbanov's players showed character at the “Tofik Bahramov“ stadium in Baku and won the rematch. With this success, they closed the Ukrainians' path to the actual phase of the European tournaments for the current season.

The match began under the dictation of the hosts, who were looking to quickly erase their deficit. The result was opened in the 12th minute, when French attacking player Jali Muadib scored after an assist from defender Mateusz Silva. Dynamo Kyiv tried to equalize the game through offensive actions, but the home team's defense remained stable. In the second half, the Azerbaijanis scored a second goal, which fixed the final 2:0 and secured qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

For Dynamo Kyiv, this elimination is a heavy blow, as the team says goodbye to the European stage extremely early in the 2026/27 campaign. The team from Kyiv will have to concentrate entirely on the domestic championship. For its part, Qarabag advances in the playoff phase to enter the group stage of the Conference League.