Europa League: Results of the third round and all the final winners (REVIEW)

The hot football night in the second strongest European club tournament has ended, determining the teams that will advance to the coveted group stage.

The third qualifying round of the Europa League offered huge emotions, sensations and dramatic twists until the last minute. Here are which clubs will compete in the decisive playoffs.

CSKA Sofia continues to advance despite home defeat

The Bulgarian army club CSKA Sofia managed to seal its ticket to the playoff round. In the second leg, played at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski", the "red" lost to the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv 1:3. The first match was crucial, where the home team recorded a crushing 3:0 away win, which led to a final aggregate score of 4:3 in favor of CSKA Sofia. You can follow more details about the performance of the Bulgarian teams in the sports section of (fakti.bg/sport).

The favorites were not wrong: Benfica and Besiktas are walking confidently

The Portuguese giants Benfica left no chance for the Scottish Hearts. After the crushing 6:1 in Lisbon a week ago, the return match in Edinburgh ended in a 1:1 draw, forming an impressive 7:2 aggregate score for the Iberians. The Turkish Besiktas also recorded a clean 1:0 home win against Hradec Kralove and with an aggregate score of 2:0 they continue to the next phase. Austrian Red Bull Salzburg drew 3-3 in Cyprus against Paphos and advanced 4-3 on aggregate in the competition.

Glasgow Rangers, however, suffered a real disappointment in front of their home crowd at "Ibrox". The Scots only managed 1-1 against the Polish Jagiellonia Bialystok and were eliminated from the tournament with a 2-3 aggregate score.

All results from the second legs in the Europa League (August 13, 2026):

CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1:3 (4:3 overall score)

– Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) (4:3 overall score) Harts (Scotland) – Benfica (Portugal) 1:1 (2:7 overall score)

(2:7 overall score) Rangers (Scotland) – Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) 1:1 (2:3 overall score)

(2:3 overall score) Besiktas (Turkey) – Hradec Kralove (Czech Republic) 1:0 (2:0 overall score)

– Hradec Kralove (Czech Republic) (2:0 overall score) Пафос (Кипър) – Ред Бул Залцбург (Австрия) 3:3 (3:4 общ резултат)

(3:4 общ резултат) Андерлехт (Белгия) – ПАОК (Гърция) 3:2 (4:2 общ резултат)

– ПАОК (Гърция) (4:2 общ резултат) Гурник Забже (Полша) – Ференцварош (Унгария) 1:1 (1:2 общ резултат)

(1:2 общ резултат) Университатя Крайова (Румъния) – Куопио ПС (Финландия) 2:1 (3:2 общ резултат)

– Куопио ПС (Финландия) (3:2 общ резултат) Викингур Рейкявик (Исландия) – ФК Тун (Швейцария) 3:2 (3:5 общ резултат)

(3:5 общ резултат) Омония Никозия (Кипър) – Линколн Ред Импс (Гибралтар) 1:0 (2:1 общ резултат)

– Линколн Ред Импс (Гибралтар) (2:1 общ резултат) КФ Егнатия (Албания) – Шамрок Роувърс (Ирландия) 5:1 (6:4 общ резултат)

– Шамрок Роувърс (Ирландия) (6:4 общ резултат) Иберия Тбилиси (Грузия) – Ларн (Северна Ирландия) 2:1 след прод. (Изигран на 11 август, 2:1 общ резултат)

*Забележка: Двубоят КИ Клаксвик – Лех Познан е насрочен за 14 август поради промяна в графика на УЕФА. С удебелен шрифт са отбелязани крайните победители, които се класират за плейофната фаза на турнира. Официалната статистика и пълните протоколи от срещите са достъпни на уебсайта на УЕФА (uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague).