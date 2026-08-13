Who is OFI Crete? History, Bulgarian trace and the nightmare of Levski, which stands in the way of CSKA in the Europa Le

PFK CSKA Sofia guaranteed participation in the play-off phase of the UEFA Europa League, after eliminating the Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv in a dramatic rematch in Sofia. The "Army" lost 1:3 at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski", but thanks to their emphatic 3:0 victory in the first leg, they advance with an aggregate score of 4:3. The last obstacle on this path is called OFI Crete – a tough and extremely ambitious team that is experiencing a true renaissance and has a deep, historical connection with Bulgarian football.

UEFA Europa League Playoff Schedule

The first matches of the playoff round are scheduled for August 20, 2026. Then OFI Crete will host CSKA Sofia at the “Theodoros Vardinoyannis“ stadium in Heraklion. The return match will be played one week later, on August 27, 2026, when the „reds“ host the „Vasil Levski“ National Stadium in Sofia.

OFI in European tournaments: Levski's historic execution

Although CSKA has never met this rival on the international stage, OFI Crete has a golden page in its history against the eternal enemy of the „army“ – Levski Sofia.

This happens in the autumn of the 1987/1988 season in the Cup Winners' Cup (CWC) tournament Wikipedia - Bulgarian Clubs in Europe. Then Levski (under the name Vitosha) wins the first match in Sofia with the minimum score of 1:0. In the return match in Heraklion, however, the Cretans created a real sensation and defeated the "blues" 3:1, eliminating the Bulgarian team with an aggregate score of 3:2. This remains the only official clash of OFI against a native representative in Europe to date.

The Bulgarian colony of Crete: From Thomas Lafchis to Daniel Naumov

Over the past decades, OFI Crete has become a traditional destination for a number of famous Bulgarian footballers. The club statistics of the Football Database - Transfermarkt show that in total 7 Bulgarian players have defended the team's colors, recording a total of 266 matches and 32 goals.

Thomas Lafchis: Levski's former president and goalkeeper kept for OFI Crete twice – between 1981-1983 and later in the 1987/1988 season, precisely capturing the period of the matches with the "blues".

Methodi Deyanov: The former CSKA captain is a true icon in Heraklion, where he played from 2003 to 2007, leaving his heart on the pitch with his famous assists.

Alexander Tomash – defender, was at the beginning of 2004 and recorded a serious bro machove for Tim from Heraklion.

Tsvetomir Chipev: The technical midfielder played a strong season 2006/2007, recorded 24 matches and 2 goals for „black and white.

Vladimir Gadzhev: We are playing for hire in OFI Crete pres season 2007/2008, before we go to Bulgaria.

Daniel Naumov:Bulgarskiyat national goalkeeper e Wednesday last nor snarodnitsy to the islands, which is often from the composition on gartzite pre season 2024/2025

Presently: Championskiyat Ustrem and Superkupata for 2026

OFI is in contact with CSKA in a brutal sports uniform. Tim from Heraklion create a sensation, cato Specheli Supercupata on Georgia for 2026. In a heart attack, he finished 2:2 in redovnoto time, Kritany Nadigrah, the current champion AEK Atina, with a 5:4 follow-up on Duzpi. Golovet for OFI in redovnoto time it was up to Thanasis Androutsos and Konstantinos Kostoulas, and goalkeeper Nikos Christogheorgos was the hero of the camp.

Tosi triumph e continuation for the phenomenal final season, in some OFI Crete vdigna parvata si Kupa na Girtsiya from the tenth anniversary of us, with some guarantees direct meat in the playoffs at the Europa League. In the composition at the OFI, water from the mentor Christos Kontis, blyaskavo se representing the Belgian attacker Aaron Iseka – bivshiyat ram on CSKA, koito realizira svoyata duzpa sreshchu AEK.

Stadium: Adat „Genti Kule“

Domakinskata Arena at OFI Crete se naricha officially „Teodoros Vardinoyanis“, но е по-известна сред ултрасите като „Genti Kule“ (Yenti Koule). The stadium has a capacity of about 9000 seats.

Makar and malak, the stadium is truly a football hell for the guests. The tribunitsa is located literally a meter away from the teren, and the temperamental Cretan public and faction are on the extreme sideGate 4has an extremely hostile and noisy atmosphere Profile on OFI Crete vv Facebook.

The upcoming events promise and will give spectacle. CSKA ima iztsyalo positive historical balance sreshchu gratski selection, trace kato e eliminated two five Panathinaikos and vednzh Olympiacos. Sega Hristo Yanev and negovite footballers sche tryabva let them avenge their native football in Crete and let them achieve their aspirations for the OFI in five km sshchinskata phase in the UEFA League Europe.

History and successes: The only island leader in Europe

Founded by Prez Daleknata 1925, OFI (abbreviation for Omilos Filathlon Irakliou– The sports club in Heraklion is a very successful and popular football club on the island of Crete. Club wear traditional black and white colors. Izvn Atina and Solun, OFI hold the record for having a lot of participation in Gratskaya Elit (over 48 seasons) Wikipedia in English.

Basic trophies in historyta at OFI Crete:

Kupa na Görzia: 2 differences (1986/87 and 2025/26) Wikipedia in English ezik

Supercup in Greece: 1 difference (2026) Wikipedia in English ezik

Balkanska Klubna Kupa: 1 honor (1988/89)

Finalist in UEFA Intertoto:(2007) Wikipedia in Bulgarian Ezik

Great players and treasurers

Nai-velikoto ime v istoriyata na kluba bezdoubno e legendaryniyat dutch trenjor Eugen Gerards, who is leading the OFI in the continuation of the goal 15 years (1985–2000) – golden era, in koyato otbort pecheli parvata si Kupa na stranata i eliminira Atlético Madrid in Europe.

Prez club sa preminali igrachi ot Svetovna velya kato maliets Mamadou Diara (преди перестра си в Реал Магрид) илегия румънски специалист Angel Iordanescu. Bulgarian fans remember OFI and the former captain at CSKA.

Curious facts and traditions

The Snake Symbol: Crete is famous for its mythology, and OFI fans often use the symbolism of the Minoan goddess with snakes, emphasizing the authentic character of the island.

The feud with Athens: As typical islanders, OFI supporters have a strong dislike for the big capital clubs and take every match against the giants from Athens as a battle for the honor of Crete.

Positive story for CSKA: CSKA has never met OFI in an official match, but has an entirely positive balance against Greek teams in Europe – “the reds“ have eliminated Panathinaikos twice and Olympiacos once.

The upcoming clashes promise to be spectacular, and Hristo Yanev and his players will have to show their best in order to break the Cretan momentum on the way to the actual phase of the UEFA Europa League.

OFI Crete's tactical profile: Asymmetric 4-2-3-1 and brutal press

OFI head coach Christos Kontis imposed an extremely modern and pragmatic style that relies on flexibility in both phases of the game.

Possessive formation (3-2-4-1): When the ball is carried, right-back Thanasis Androutsos (scorer against AEK) moves in as the third central defender. This allows the left winger and left-back to isolate the opposing winger and create numerical superiority.

Low defensive line in big matches: Against teams with fast attackers like CSKA, OFI deliberately retracts its block in front of the penalty area. The trio of defenders closes the spaces in the center, making breakthroughs through the middle extremely difficult.

Lightning transition: OFI is most dangerous in the seconds after taking the ball away. With two or three touches, they manage to find their flank players, who immediately look for sharpness in the penalty area.

The weak point that CSKA can take advantage of: The slow reaction to crosses on the ground from the back line. When the "Reds" quickly change the direction of the attack, the Greeks' personal marking in the penalty area often cracks.

The „Aaron Iseka“ Phenomenon: From a Disappointment of the „Army“ to the King of Crete

One of the most intriguing stories in this clash is undoubtedly the Belgian striker Aaron Iseka. The younger brother of the Belgian star Michy Batshuayi arrived at CSKA with high expectations, but his stay in Sofia was marked by injuries, lack of playing practice and an inability to adapt to the style of the domestic championship. In the “Bulgarian Army“ he never realized his enormous potential.

The complete transformation in Greece:

After his transfer to OFI Crete, Iseka found the perfect environment. Christos Kontis has full confidence in him as a striker who doesn't just wait in the penalty area, but draws defenders with him.

Mobility: Iseka often gets stuck on the left flank, from where he drags the opponent's right back and opens up huge areas for the attacking Konstantinos Kostoulas from the back line.

Psychological advantage: The Belgian showed composure and scored his penalty in the Super Cup final. The upcoming matches against his former team CSKA will be an additional incentive for him to prove that the Bulgarian fans have missed out on seeing the best of him. CSKA defenders should not leave him any space to turn to face the goal.

Metodi Deyanov: „At 'Genti Kule' is hell, but CSKA has a more learned team“

The former captain of CSKA and a favorite of OFI Crete fans Metodi Deyanov, who spent a successful four-year period on the island (2003-2007), shared his expectations for the clash.

„OFI is experiencing its best period in twenty years. The titles give them wings, and the atmosphere at the „Genti Kule“ stadium is something that cannot be described – "The stands are right next to the pitch, the fans are literally shouting in your ear," explains Deyanov.

„However, CSKA showed great maturity against Maccabi Tel Aviv Facebook - Sector G. Hristo Yanev has built a very well-studied tactical team that knows how to suffer on the pitch. The key for CSKA is to withstand the initial pressure in Heraklion on August 20. If the 'reds' leave with a draw or minimal loss to Crete, in the return match in Sofia against the full 'Vasil Levski' the advantage will be entirely on our side. The chances are 50 to 50, but CSKA has more experience in Europe in recent years," concluded the legendary number ten.

The battle promises to be not only a clash on the pitch, but also a showdown on the touchline between Yanev and Kontis. The first round in Heraklion will provide many answers.