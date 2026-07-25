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Pirlo's controversy before his appointment to the Squadra Azzurri: accusations of ties to Russia

Pirlo's controversy before his appointment to the Squadra Azzurri: accusations of ties to Russia

The legend of Italian football is criticized for his advertising commitments related to the bookmaker Fonbet

Jul 25, 2026 16:35 36

Pirlo's controversy before his appointment to the Squadra Azzurri: accusations of ties to Russia - 1
Joan Patashev Joan Patashev Кореспондент на ФАКТИ в Италия

Andrea Pirlo has not yet been officially appointed as the head coach of Italy, but serious disputes have already erupted around his name. The center of criticism has been his commercial commitments related to the Russian bookmaker “Fonbet”, which has raised questions about whether a person in such a position can be associated with such a company.

In Italy, many emphasize that the national coach is not just a club coach, but a figure who represents the country to the world. That is why accusations have arisen that such partnerships are incompatible with the position.

According to “Sport Mediaset”, however, the controversy will probably end immediately after Pirlo's official appointment. The reason is that as the coach of the “Squadra Azzurri“ he will not have the right to maintain contractual relations with a bookmaker company.

His current role as a global ambassador for “Fonbet” is directly related to his work at the helm of “United FC” in the United Arab Emirates. The club's owner, Sergey Lomakin, has business interests in the Russian bookmaker, which also explains Pirlo's advertising partnership.