Nikola Tsolov crashes out of Hungarian Grand Prix sprint

Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov failed to finish the sprint race of the Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 2 round after crashing out in the final phase of the race, BTA reports. This is Tsolov's first crash since the second round of the season, when he failed to finish in the main race in Miami.

The Bulgarian started strongly and overtook Dino Beganovic at the start, but was unable to find a way to attack Gabriele Mini, who was in second place behind leader Sebastian Montoya. Rafael Camara was in sixth place.

On the 17th lap, Mini managed to overtake Montoya and take the lead, and a little later Tsolov entered a battle with the Colombian for second place. During an attack in the first corner on lap 21, the two drivers collided after Montoya closed the Bulgarian's path. The contact caused serious damage to both cars and forced both to retire.

Gabriele Mini easily achieved the victory and added 11 points to his assets, now trailing only 16 points behind Tsolov in the general classification. Rafael Camara finished fourth, gaining five points and reducing the gap to 31 points.

The main race at the “Hungaroring“ is on Sunday at 12:25 Bulgarian time, and Nikola Tsolov will start from seventh position on the starting grid.