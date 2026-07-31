Balkan Collapse: Media in Azerbaijan, Romania and Slovakia in Shock after Eliminations of Bulgarian Clubs

Bulgarian club football has experienced one of its most memorable weeks on the European stage, dealing a simultaneous blow to the ambitions of three strong regional opponents. The elimination of Karabakh, Universitatya (Kraiova) and Spartak (Trnava) at the end of July 2026 caused a real media earthquake in Azerbaijan, Romania and Slovakia. Journalistic materials and analyses in these countries range from total disappointment and criticism of the management to recognition of the tactical maturity of the Bulgarian teams.

Azerbaijan: “The Nightmare in Sofia“ and the end of a certain illusion

The sports publications in Baku did not spare critical headlines after the dramatic rematch at the “Vasil Levski“ National Stadium. The leading news agency Apasport came up with a headline highlighting the fact that the giants from Agdam lost to CSKA on penalties (5:4) after a goalless draw in both matches.

Comments and reasons for the failure: Local analysts described the drop as an “unforgivable lapse”. The main criticism of media like Report.az and Caliber.az were aimed at the lack of creativity in the forward positions and the inability to materialize the territorial advantage from the first match. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov was criticized for his overly cautious tactics in Sofia.

Local analysts described the drop as an “unforgivable lapse”. The main criticism of media like and were aimed at the lack of creativity in the forward positions and the inability to materialize the territorial advantage from the first match. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov was criticized for his overly cautious tactics in Sofia. Evaluation of the winner (CSKA): Azerbaijani journalists gave due credit to the “armies“ for their discipline in the defensive plan and the perfect concentration in the penalty shootout. The Bulgarian team was described as “pragmatic, cool-headed and ready to suffer for the sake of the final result“.

Romania: “Weak start and high price“ for the champion

In Romania, the repercussions of the elimination of Universitatea (Craiova) by Levski in the Champions League qualifiers is devastating. According to sports analysts in Bucharest and Craiova, the 2:2 draw on Romanian soil after the 0:1 loss in Sofia is a “national shame“. The regional portal Informat.ro noted that quick goals by Everton Bala and Aldair Neves for Levski early in the match broke the hosts.

Коментари и причини за провала: „Началото беше слабо и плащаме висока цена“, призна пред медиите наставникът на румънците Фелипе Коельо. Водещият спортен сайт Sport.ro и анализите в GSP акцентират върху „катастрофалните първи 15 минути“ и тактическата наивност на защитата. Споменава се и за напрежение и конфликт в тунела след края на двубоя, породени от безсилието на румънския състав.

„Началото беше слабо и плащаме висока цена“, призна пред медиите наставникът на румънците Фелипе Коельо. Водещият спортен сайт и анализите в акцентират върху „катастрофалните първи 15 минути“ и тактическата наивност на защитата. Споменава се и за напрежение и конфликт в тунела след края на двубоя, породени от безсилието на румънския състав. Оценка на победителя (Левски): Левски получи сериозно признание за агресивния си старт и европейската си зрялост под ръководството на Хулио Веласкес. Пресата в Румъния определи „сините“ като „модерен и изключително ефективен отбор“, който е показал как се затваря мач под огромен чужд натиск.

Словакия: Драма, дузпи и тактическо безсилие на Спартак (Търнава)

Словашките медии преживяха изключително тежко отпадането на Спартак (Търнава) от българския ЦСКА 1948 в Лигата на конференциите. Двубоят в Търнава завърши 0:0, а след драма при дузпите (5:3) българите ликуваха на стадион „Бистрица“.