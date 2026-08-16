CSKA defeated Botev Vratsa 5:0, despite being one man down at the break

CSKA recorded a convincing 5:0 victory against Botev Vratsa in a match from the fifth round of the efbet League, played at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“. The success moved the “reds“ ahead of Levski in the provisional standings and gave the team a serious boost before the upcoming clash with OFI Crete in the Europa League. The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute, when Joel Zvarts headed in an excellent pass from debutant Katalin Itu. The guests had two good chances to equalize, but Preslav Borukov and Iliya Yurukov hit the post.



CSKA doubled their lead in the 38th minute. This time, Itu assisted Petko Panayotov, who finished the attack with a precise shot into the bottom right corner. However, in the added time of the first half, the hosts were left with 10 men. After the intervention of the VAR, the referee Nikola Popov showed a straight red card to Itu for a dangerous challenge on Vladislav Naydenov.

The numerical superiority did not help Botev Vratsa. CSKA continued to attack and in the 60th minute Teodor Ivanov added a third goal after a corner kick.

In the 72nd minute Zvarts was again accurate with a header and scored his second goal of the match for 4:0.

The final score was scored by Leandro Godoy, who took advantage of a long pass from goalkeeper Fyodor Lapouhov and scored for 5:0.

Thus CSKA recorded one of its most impressive victories since the beginning of the season and will enter its European match with OFI Crete with high self-confidence.