Pascal Wehrlein dramatically won his second Formula E title

Pascal Wehrlein became the Formula E world champion for the second time in his career after a dramatic finale to the 2025/26 season in London. The German Porsche driver managed to maintain his lead in the final standings despite contact with his direct competitor Jake Dennis in the final part of the race, reports sportal.bg.

Wehrlein started from third position, while Dennis started only 16th and had to make up for a five-point deficit. However, the Andretti driver had an impressive race and gradually moved forward, while Wehrlein began to lose positions. Less than ten laps before the final, Dennis was already ahead of Wehrlein on the track and the intrigue for the title returned in full force.

The decisive moment came on lap 31, when the two championship contenders collided. After the contact, Dennis hit the wall and had to stop in the pits due to a flat tire. Wehrlein also suffered injuries, but was able to continue with a broken front wing.

In the end, the German finished 15th, while Dennis remained 18th. This was enough for Wehrlein to maintain his leading position and grab the championship title. Thus, he joined Jean-Eric Vergne as only the second two-time Formula E world champion. The German's first title came in the 2023/24 season, again with Porsche.

The third contender for the crown - Mitch Evans, needed a win to keep his chances alive, but finished fourth and remained out of the fight for first place.

The victory in the last race of the season went to Taylor Barnard, who became the youngest winner in Formula E history. For him, the success was especially significant due to the fact that this was the last race for the DS team. Joining Barnard on the podium were Mahindra drivers Nick de Vries and Edoardo Mortara, who finished second and third respectively. Evans was fourth, and the points zone was completed by Sébastien Buemi, Nick Cassidy, Verne, Pepe Marti, Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato.

In the final standings, Verlaine finished first with 169 points, just five more than Dennis. Evans remained third with 160 points. With his victory in London, Barnard made a significant leap in the championship and ended the season in 11th place with 68 points.

The new Formula E season is due to start in December with two races in Jeddah on 18 and 19 December. The campaign will also mark the beginning of a new era with fourth-generation cars, which promise higher speed and different technology.