A historic triumph was won by the Lens team after defeating the European club champion Paris Saint-Germain with a minimum score of 1:0 in a tense clash for the Super Cup of France.

The only and decisive goal at the “Bollart-Delelize“ stadium was scored by the veteran Florian Thauvin in the 32nd minute. The match offered huge drama, as the hosts played more than a half with a man less after a direct red card for Kilian Antonio in the 39th minute. Despite their numerical superiority and the final pressure, Luis Enrique's star selection did not find a way to the net of the phenomenal goalkeeper Robin Risser, reported Le Figaro.

Tovén blew up the stands, Antonio left Lens in a trap

The match began with the expected territorial pressure for PSG. Parisians, who only four days ago won the Super Cup of Europa vs Aston Villa, they came out with an attacking trio of Manes Akliush, Desiree Due and Hvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, the home team's keeper Robin Risser made key saves after dangerous shots by Akliush and Kvaratskhelia early on.

In the 32nd minute, Lens organized their first dangerous attack, which turned out to be golden. Captain Mathieu Judol tried a powerful shot on the ground, which turned into a perfect assist for Florian Thoven, and the experienced winger scored Matvey Safonov's goal from close range for 1:0.

Just seven minutes later, in the 39th minute, the situation for Lens deteriorated sharply. Defender Killian Antonio committed an extremely rough foul on Aklyush in the center of the field and referee Jeremy Pinard showed him direct red card, leaving the hosts with 10 men on the field.

Riser's heroics and PSG's goal disallowed in the second half

In the second half, the hosts' new coach Dino Topmöller regrouped his forces in defense by bringing on Ruben Aguilar. PSG laid siege to the opponent's penalty area, and Luis Enrique brought in his big guns Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz and Nuno Mendes. The Parisians' pressure led to a goal by Fabian Ruiz in the 76th minute after a pass from Doue, but after VAR review the goal was correctly disallowed for offside.

Shortly afterwards, Dembele made an incredible pass from a clear position, sending the ball over the crossbar. In the 87th minute, the forces on the pitch were equalized after the PSG defender Nuno Mendes was also sent off with a straight red card for a tackle on Michal Skoras without the ball.

In the 5-minute extra time given by the referee, Lens even scored a second goal through Yudol, which was also disallowed for offside, but this did not change the final outcome. With his 6 decisive saves, goalkeeper Robin Risser was named man of the match, sealing Lens' first historic triumph in this tournament.

Compositions of both teams: