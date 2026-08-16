Dunav Ruse achieved a sensational 2:1 comeback in their away game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a match from the fifth round of the domestic championship, played at the “Lauta“ stadium.

The Plovdiv team took the lead early in the match, but suffered a complete collapse in the second half, which allowed the Ruse team to leave with the three points. A curious detail of the match was the forced replacement of the head referee Dimitar Dimitrov due to injury.

The match started excellently for the hosts. Already in the 4th minute, striker Christ Longueville took advantage of a pass from Lucas Rijan and opened the score for 1:0 from close range. By the end of the first half, the “Smurfs“ controlled the events on the pitch in front of their owner Hristo Krusharski, who watched the match in the company of potential Japanese investors.

In the second half, however, Emmanuel Lukanov's boys showed a completely different face. The guests' pressure paid off in the 71st minute, when Ryan Leighton committed a foul on Kristiyan Boychev in the penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty, which was coolly converted by Alex Valinho for 1:1.

Just six minutes later, in the 77th minute, the shock for Lokomotiv became complete. Denislav Minchev made an excellent breakthrough from the left and crossed to Kristiyan Boychev, who with a precise shot checked Boyan Milosavljevic for the final 1:2. With this success, Dunav recorded its first three points of the season, while the crisis in Plovdiv deepens.