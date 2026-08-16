Juventus hit a snag for Vicario

Juventus have been rejected by Tottenham for the possible loan signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (pictured), reports the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport. The “Bianconeri“ continue to look for a new solution for the goalkeeper, but their first offer for the Italian international did not satisfy the London club. According to the information, Tottenham did not approve the proposed scheme, which envisages a temporary transfer without a mandatory option to buy. The English club prefers to retain greater control over the future of the 29-year-old goalkeeper and is reluctant to accept such conditions.

Vicario has a contract with Tottenham and remains an important part of the squad, helping the club win the Europa League in 2025. Despite the interest from Italy, it is not yet clear whether the Londoners will change their demands to allow the goalkeeper to move to Juventus.

This makes the management of the Turin giants once again turn their attention to Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine international from Aston Villa is among the main targets of Juventus, who are looking for an experienced goalkeeper with international experience.

Aston Villa are ready to part with Martinez for around 10 million euros, but a possible deal could be complicated by the player's physical condition. The Argentine has a problem with a finger on his hand and there is a possibility that surgery will be required.

For Juventus, this is an important detail, as the club must assess not only the transfer price, but also how long the goalkeeper could be out of action. However, Martinez remains a serious option, especially after the first attempt to sign Vicario proved unsuccessful.

Thus, the transfer battle for a new Juventus goalkeeper continues, with the Italian giants having to choose between a new attempt to reach an agreement with Tottenham and intensification of negotiations with Aston Villa for Martinez.