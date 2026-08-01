Infantino may soon step down as FIFA president, has lost control of the organization

Gianni Infantino may soon step down as president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), journalist Romain Molina reports on his profile on the social network X, BTA reported.

According to Molina, Infantino has lost the support of FIFA officials and control of the organization, so his resignation can be expected.

In April, Infantino announced his intention to run for a new term at the head of FIFA. The elections will be held in Morocco on March 18, 2027.

The 56-year-old Infantino was elected FIFA president at an extraordinary congress in February 2016. He succeeded Sepp Blatter, who resigned after a series of corruption scandals. Infantino was re-elected to the post in 2019 and 2023.

A few days ago, it became clear that Infantino planned to sell a share of the commercial rights for the World Cup to private investors. FIFA said that this scheme could bring in $ 4.2 billion in revenue. The initiative was widely criticized and condemned by officials, federations and other organizations. UEFA announced a boycott of tournaments administered by FIFA. This decision was supported by all 55 members of the organization.

The proposal was also rejected by members of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The Asian Football Confederation called for reforms in FIFA's governance.