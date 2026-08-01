English champions Arsenal have agreed on the terms of the personal contract with Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior, according to HandofArsenal, BTA reported.

The London club's management will soon make an offer to the Spanish giants, but the amount of the transfer fee is not disclosed.

The Telegraph previously reported that Arsenal are ready to offer Vinicius a record salary in the club's history, offering more than what he currently receives. Vinicius' salary at Real Madrid is 400,000 pounds per week.

26-year-old Vinicius joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and has a contract until the end of the 2026/2027 season. He has scored 128 goals and recorded 100 assists in 375 matches in all competitions. With the team, he won three Spanish championship titles and the Spanish Super Cup, two Champions League titles, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and one Spanish Cup and one Intercontinental Cup. Before joining Real Madrid, he played for Flamengo, where he comes from.

For the Brazilian national team, Vinicius has 13 goals and 10 assists in 54 matches. He reached the final of the Copa America with the national team in 2021.