A few days ago, all the world's media reported that the goalkeeper of the Cape Verde national team and one of the general favorites for this summer's World Cup – The 40-year-old Vozinha has agreed to sign a contract and is going to the Chilean Colo Colo, but this is clearly not going to happen after the goalkeeper postponed his arrival date three times, BTA reported.

The goalkeeper, who was the main star of the World Cup in the sensational performance of the 2026 World Cup in the small island country, caused real chaos with his unexpected decisions, writes lance.com.br.

At 40, the goalkeeper entered the World Cup as a free agent and, despite his age, received many offers, probably some of them with a dream contract, the likes of which he has not received in his modest career.

„A few days ago, Vozinha was supposed to come to Santiago for medical examinations and signing a contract, but he has not yet shown up. The experienced goalkeeper is currently in Portugal and even postponed his departure for Santiago three times, after which the Colo Colo management began to suspect that something was going on behind their backs, and it seems they were right“, writes the Brazilian publication.

Although he gave his agreement in principle to sign a contract with the most popular Chilean club, and also a former champion of the Copa Libertadores tournament, he began negotiations with other teams behind their backs. Vozinha was sought after by Mexican Queretaro and Moroccan RS Berkane and it seems that he will not join Colo Colo at all. The Moroccans are likely to win the bidding, as they recently appointed the former Cape Verdean coach and considered the architect of their wonderful performance - Bubista. The Moroccans were ready to take out a 1 million euro annual salary for him, which is beyond the means of the Chilean club.

The otherwise unsuccessful arrival in Chile went through a real saga, after it initially turned out that Vozinha - which is a nickname - could not be written on the back of the team according to the rules of the Chilean federation. The goalkeeper had to choose something from his real name, which is Josimar José Évora Díaz, and put it on the team. And just when the Chilean federation agreed to make an exception, the man from Cape Verde began to come up with reasons not to get on the plane, waiting for an officially prepared offer from another team.