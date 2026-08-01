Grigor Dimitrov received a "wild card" and will participate in the tournament in Cincinnati

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov received a "wild card" from the organizers of the tournament in Cincinnati, which is part of the ATP Masters 1000 circuit. Dimitrov is one of the four top stars who will enter the tournament in this way with an invitation, along with three-time champion of the "Grand Slam" tournaments Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland), Jack Draper (former number 4 in the rankings), as well as Gael Monfils (former number 6).

But also Dimitrov returns to Cincinnati as the only tennis player with a title from this group of "wild card" participants. The "Lindner" Tennis Center Family“ was the place where he won his only ATP “Masters 1000” title, after losing to Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 6:3, 7:5 in the final in 2017. This year's edition of the tournament will be held from August 13 to 23.

Dimitrov received a similar invitation from the organizers of the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos (Mexico), as he experienced discomfort in his leg during training in the days before the first matches.

Wawrinka, who is playing in his final season on the ATP Tour, will make his 15th appearance in Cincinnati and his first since 2024. He will be joined by Monfils, who is making his 14th and final appearance, as the Frenchman will also be competing in his final season.

Draper will make his second participation in Cincinnati after reaching the quarterfinals in his debut in 2024, Draper owns one Masters 1000 title, won at Indian Wells in 2025.