Two prestigious European clubs are following Akram Bouras

The Swiss Basel and the Greek AEK have set their sights on Akram Bouras, claims journalist Nabil Djelit from France Football, Sportal.bg reported.

The 24-year-old Algerian midfielder is owned by Levski and has a contract with the "blues" until the summer of 2028.

The midfielder with a stronger left foot moved to "Gerena" in the summer of 2025, when the club paid around 350,000 euros to attract him. Last season, he made 24 appearances, helping the club win the league title.

This campaign, Boras is already in full form, having played five official matches, three of which came in Champions League qualifying. This means that, according to UEFA rules, if his transfer goes through, he will not be eligible to play for another team in European competitions before the main round.