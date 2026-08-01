CSKA season tickets will bear the images of Dimitar Penev and Georgi Velinov

CSKA season tickets will bear the images of two of the club's greatest legends - Dimitar Penev and Georgi Velinov, the football club announced.

"Due to the growing interest in purchasing season tickets for the 2026/27 season for access to the completely renovated “Bulgarian Army” stadium and after the successful start of the national fan registration campaign, we would like to inform all CSKA supporters and those wishing to purchase season tickets that active finishing works are currently underway on the large-scale reconstruction of the stadium," the team wrote on its official website.

"In parallel, the club management and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are in active dialogue and interaction to finalize all administrative and documentary procedures related to the “Bulgarian Army” stadium. After the completion of these processes, the various types of season tickets will be put on sale, for which the CSKA team is ready. The price of the season tickets will be adjusted according to the number of home matches remaining until the end of the championship," the "reds" added.

"It is an honor and privilege for us to announce that the season tickets will bear the images of two of the club's greatest legends - Dimitar Penev and Georgi Velinov. They are among those individuals who make CSKA the undisputed football colossus of Bulgaria and a trademark in Europe," the club stated.