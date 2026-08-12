Miller: The task against CSKA is not impossible

The Scottish manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv Kenny Miller broke his silence before tomorrow's clash againstCSKA Sofia at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".

The specialist revealed the real situation surrounding the key players of the Israeli team and categorically announced that despite the heavy defeat with 0:3 in the first match, the task of turning around "is not impossible". The midfielder also spoke in the same spirit Issouf Sissoko, who expressed hope that his team would give their all in the second leg of the third qualifying round of Europa League.

The truth about transfers and injuries in Maccabi

In recent days, serious speculation has appeared in the Israeli media about selling the stars after the fiasco in the first match played in Batumi. However, the club's management and Kenny Miller categorically denied these rumors to the Israeli publication (sportal.bg/news-2026081014484749479).

Roy Revivo : The left-back boarded the plane to Sofia, despite reports of interest from Spanish side Elche.

: The left-back boarded the plane to Sofia, despite reports of interest from Spanish side Elche. Sayed Abu Farki : The striker is the only one with an official written offer (from Colorado Rapids of MLS), but remains focused for the match.

: The striker is the only one with an official written offer (from Colorado Rapids of MLS), but remains focused for the match. Tyreese Asante and Helio Varela : No offers have been received by the club offices for them at the moment.

: No offers have been received by the club offices for them at the moment. Problems with foreigners: Three foreign players are about to leave the club, with two of them currently injured and out of Miller's plans.

"We are working on reinforcements, but the summer is difficult. Our task tomorrow is not impossible. Football is a dynamic game and we are going to Sofia to fight to the end," shared the Israelis' headquarters.

Youssef Sissoko: We want to move forward

Maccabi's Malian midfielder Issouf Sissoko also demonstrated high spirits during the official press conference, quoted by the native sports portal (sportal.bg/news-2026081217054108031).

"That's why we're here. We were punished for our mistakes in the previous match, but I hope we've learned our lessons. We hope to give our all tomorrow and move forward," said Sissoko. The top midfielder added that every player prefers to play in front of full stands and hopes for a great atmosphere in Sofia.

CSKA on the threshold of the groups in Europe

"The Reds", led by Hristo Yanev, enter the rematch with a solid lead after the classic 3:0 in the first match, which came after goals by Max Ebong, Leandro Godoy and Joel Zwarts (fccska.com/game/m:maccabi-tel-aviv-cska-sofia-0-3/d:2026-08-06-19-00). If successful and Maccabi is eliminated, CSKA will secure a minimum participation in the group stage of the Conference League, and in the Europa League playoffs they will face the Greek OFI Crete.

So far for the match of "Vasil Levski" tomorrow at 9:00 PM, over 15,000 tickets have already been sold (sportal.bg/news-2026081110302209220), which guarantees powerful support for the Bulgarian team.