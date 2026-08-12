The management of PFC Levski came out with an official and extremely harsh position, with which it categorically refuted the allegations of Belasitsa (Petrich).

A few days ago, the third division team accused the young talents from the Sofia double of hooliganism. The scandal erupted after the dramatic match from the second round of the South-Western Third League. In it, Levski II prevailed 5:4 as a guest at the “Tsar Samuil“ stadium. The hosts published footage of supposedly damaged property and dirty underwear left in the sinks. “Gerena“, however, were adamant that this was an attempt to gain popularity for their back.

Levski's position: Lies and broken protocol

In their official address, the “blues“ emphasized that the information disseminated in no way corresponds to the objective truth. PFC Levski pointed out a serious omission in the actions of the hosts from Petrich. The representatives of Belasitsa did not even try to activate the mandatory official protocol. According to the BFU regulations, any material damage is described on the spot in the presence of the match delegate on duty and managers from both clubs. Instead, the Petrich fans sought direct sensation on social networks. The fans of Sofia added that, sensing the insolvency of their attack, Belasitsa quickly deleted the initial posts.

Protection of young talents in the Third League

Levski stated that they will not allow the name of the club and the boys from the second team to be tarnished with fabricated accusations. The management added that young footballers are regularly insulted and slandered on the pitches in the Southwestern Third League, and such slanders are running out of patience. The club is categorical that it will be uncompromising towards any verbal or physical attacks on its players. According to the club's official website (levski.bg), values and upbringing in the academy are a leading priority, along with football results.

Chronology of the clash at the “Tsar Samuil“ stadium

The tension erupted after an extremely attractive football match played on August 8, 2026. The hosts from Petrich led 2:0, but Levski II showed character and turned the tide to 5:4. Despite the clean victory on the field, the subsequent events outside it overshadowed the sporting triumph and led to a serious verbal war between the two managements. At the moment, the Disciplinary Committee has not yet been notified of any official complaints about incidents in the locker rooms.