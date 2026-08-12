The football legend Lionel Messi shook the world with an emotional letter on social media, sharing his immense pain after the death of his father and long-time agent Jorge Messi.

Jorge died at the age of 68 in Rosario after a long battle with a long illness. The tragedy forced the Argentina captain to temporarily leave the United States and return to his homeland for a private funeral.

In his official statement, Messi admitted that his future in football remains unclear. "I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to move forward. I was just playing football, and now I have a lot of doubts about whether I'll continue doing it for much longer", wrote the heartbroken star. He revealed that his father insisted until the end that he play in the 2026 World Cup despite his deteriorating health. Lionel wanted to win the title to bring it to his father, but his physical strength in the final against Spain was not up to par.

The eternal sports rival of the Argentine – Cristiano Ronaldo, immediately demonstrated immense class and humanity off the field. The Portuguese posted a condolence message under Messi's emotional post: "Sending a huge hug to you and your loved ones in these difficult times, Leo. Be strong." The gesture from Ronaldo, who himself lost his father at a young age, touched millions of fans and proved that the respect between the two giants is greater than any football rivalry.