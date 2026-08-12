CSKA held a final training session before the rematch with Maccabi

CSKA players, led by head coach Hristo Yanev, held their final official training session before tomorrow's long-awaited second leg match from the third preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League against the Israeli giant Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The training started at 18:00 at the club's base in Pancharevo, with the first 15 minutes being completely open to media representatives. The home giant has a comfortable lead after a decisive 3:0 victory in the first match played in Georgia, and is heading towards the final step towards entering the group stage of the tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, August 13, at 21:00 at The National Stadium “Vasil Levski“ in Sofia.

An interesting fact is that the guests from Israel decided not to hold an official training session on Bulgarian soil at all. Information about the full schedule and statements from the staff can be found on the club's official website (cska.bg), as well as in the sports section of (sportal.bg).

At the same time, the other capital team - CSKA 1948, showed extremely dignified European behavior and gentlemanly spirit. A day after their heartbreaking and dramatic elimination from the Conference League after a 1:2 overtime loss to the Greek Panathinaikos, the “reds” from Bistritsa officially congratulated their rival. The club's management sent its best wishes to the Greek giant (PAO) for success in the next stages and playoffs of the European competition.

Despite the disappointment of the missed historic chance, CSKA 1948 demonstrated high class off the field, now concentrating entirely on the domestic efbet League.