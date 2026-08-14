Arsenal and Manchester City clash for Community Shield on Sunday

The current champion of England Arsenal and FA Cup winner Manchester City face each other on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 17:00 Bulgarian time, at the “Millennium“ (Principality Stadium) in Cardiff, Wales.

The Community Shield match has been moved away from its traditional home “Wembley“ due to pop star The Weeknd's massive tour in London. This match will officially open the new football season in England and offers a direct clash between the two most dominant teams in the country in recent years.

Preparation: The World Cup messed up the plans

The summer preparation of the two giants was seriously marked by the past World Cup in 2026. A large part of the main players returned to their club camps only in August, which forced the managers to rely on experimental squads in the controls.

Arsenal: The “Gunners“ have had a mixed pre-season. They started strongly with a 4-1 win over Girona, but were followed by defeats at Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund. In their last test, Mikel Arteta's team drew 1-1 with Italian side Como at the “Emirates“ (a penalty shootout win), where big-name signing Bruno Guimaraes made his debut.

Manchester City: At the “citizens“ the summer passed under the sign of a huge change in the managerial position. Pep Guardiola left the club after 10 historic years. In his place stood his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who arrived after a stay at Chelsea. During the preparation, Maresca immediately began to impose his 3-2-2-3 tactical formation, demonstrated also in the control against Inter, which ended with great territorial superiority.

Transfers and changes: Millions for new stars

The transfer window in England remains extremely dynamic, with both teams making serious structural adjustments to their squads.

Arsenal have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, who is already training with the team and is expected to be in the group for the match. Defender Piero Incapie from Bayer Leverkusen and goalkeeper Ilan Mellier from Leeds have also joined the team. At the same time, Leandro Trossard (Besiktas), Jakub Kivior (Porto) and Christian Norgaard (Everton) have left London. However, the club has problems in defense, as star William Saliba is injured and will be out for several months, which has prompted Arteta to look for a new defender in the face of Ezri Konsa or Jarrell Kwanza.

Manchester City broke records by paying £116 million for Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, who is to replace Bernardo Silva, who left as a free agent (he went to Real Madrid). Along with him, young talents Mathis Detorbe and Jeremy Monga. The “Citizens“ also parted ways with John Stones (Inter) and Nathan Ake (Fenerbahce). The big question mark for Maresca is the future of captain Rodri, who is being seriously interested by Barcelona and Real Madrid. Winger Savinho missed City's last training sessions due to illness while Tottenham negotiate his transfer.

Expectations before the derby

Arsenal enter the match with greater teamwork and championship confidence, after finally breaking City's dominance last season and winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. Manager Mikel Arteta is aiming for a second consecutive title.

On the other hand, Enzo Maresca faces a tough leadership test. With leaders like Silva, Stones and Ake leaving, the captaincy will most likely be entrusted to Ruben Dias, as with top scorer Erling Haaland preferring to concentrate entirely on scoring goals on the pitch.