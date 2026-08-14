The Second Bundesliga is back with a powerful show and new favorites

The new 2026/27 season in the Second Bundesliga promises unprecedented drama with the participation of traditional German giants. The championship started on August 7, 2026, and today, August 14, the exciting clashes of the second round begin.

Read the full overview of transfers, expectations and favorites for promotion to the elite.

The main favorites for the elite

The big battle for the First Bundesliga will be led by the three relegated teams – Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and St. Pauli, whose sole goal is a quick return. They will face serious competition from the ambitious team of Hannover 96, which narrowly missed out on promotion last season, as well as the capital's Hertha Berlin.

The intrigue is heightened by the fact that only the top two teams earn a direct quota, while the third team goes to an unpredictable playoff.

Key transfers and new names

The summer transfer window, which closes on August 31, 2026, has led to serious squad shake-ups:

Wolfsburg have made a big move by signing Fabian Reze from Hertha for €8 million.

have made a big move by signing Fabian Reze from Hertha for €8 million. Hannover 96 have strengthened their ranks with Jean Hugon from Magdeburg and Pascal Loretz to compensate for the departure of captain Enzo Leopold.

have strengthened their ranks with Jean Hugon from Magdeburg and Pascal Loretz to compensate for the departure of captain Enzo Leopold. Young talents for hire, like Javier Fernandez in Nuremberg (from Bayern Munich) will be under scrutiny throughout the campaign.

Starting results and what's ahead

In the opening match of the season, Hertha achieved an important 1-0 victory as a guest of Bochum. Heidenheim also started with three points after a spectacular 4-3 against Osnabrück.

Today (August 14) at 7:30 p.m., football fans will witness two new exciting matches: Holstein Kiel vs. St. Pauli and Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Bochum.