Today, August 14, 2026, the new 2026/27 season in the English Championship officially begins.

The second tier of English football returns with the promise of an even fiercer battle, as a historic rule comes into effect this year - the playoff zone is expanding and six teams will now participate in it (from 3rd to 8th place), instead of the previous four. The campaign opens tonight at 22:00 Bulgarian time with the clash between Wolverhampton and Blackburn Rovers at the “Molineux“ stadium (EFL Official - https://www.efl.com/news/2026/june/25/the-2026-27-efl-fixtures-are-here/).

Premier League favourites

The main contenders for direct promotion are relegated West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley (The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2026/aug/13/championship-2026-27-preview-the-contenders-hopefuls-and-strugglers). Here are the chances of the leading teams:

West Ham United: “The Hammers“ have retained their core and have world-class players at this level, such as Jarrod Bowen, who is the main favorite for the top scorer award (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11685/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two).

“The Hammers“ have retained their core and have world-class players at this level, such as Jarrod Bowen, who is the main favorite for the top scorer award (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11685/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two). Wolverhampton: “Wolves“ surprised their fans just days before the start by releasing Rob Edwards and appointing Portuguese Cesar Peixoto to the managerial position (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11719/13163353/efl-transfer-news-rumours-and-gossip-for-championship-league-one-and-league-two).

“Wolves“ surprised their fans just days before the start by releasing Rob Edwards and appointing Portuguese Cesar Peixoto to the managerial position (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11719/13163353/efl-transfer-news-rumours-and-gossip-for-championship-league-one-and-league-two). Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick's team is tipped by pundits as the hidden favourites, ready to upset the favourites (BBC Sport - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cy8edygyw02o).

The biggest transfers of the summer

The transfer window in England closes on September 1, but clubs have already made serious deals (BBC Sport - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c9v4d2z2p7yo):

Raul Jimenez and Kieran Trippier – the two experienced veterans have moved to Wolverhampton to lead the team back to the elite (The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2026/aug/13/championship-2026-27-preview-the-contenders-hopefuls-and-strugglers).

– the two experienced veterans have moved to Wolverhampton to lead the team back to the elite (The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2026/aug/13/championship-2026-27-preview-the-contenders-hopefuls-and-strugglers). Kalivin Philips – half at Manchester City se zavurna at Shefield United for hire for the whole season (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11688/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two).

– half at Manchester City se zavurna at Shefield United for hire for the whole season (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11688/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two). Antani Patersen – Goalkeepers in Sundarland made a record transfer to the ambitious Rexam for a sum of 10 million pounds (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11688/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two).

– Goalkeepers in Sundarland made a record transfer to the ambitious Rexam for a sum of 10 million pounds (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11688/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two). Florentino Luis – Burnley got the better of the half-way line, winning the Portuguese from Benfica for 20.8 million pounds (Beyond the Prem - https://beyondtheprem.co.uk/championship-transfer-roundup/).

Latest news before the arrival of the signal

In the camp on Southampton management, Tonda Ekert announced that, despite the spy scandal around the club, selection of ambitions for a strong start and two more incoming deals before the end of the month (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11775/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two). Meanwhile, in Derby County there is disappointment, trace of Kato planiranoto prenaemane and sale of the club se failure officially in the evening for the season (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/36443/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two). Watford pak finalist of the transfer to the Australian team Nestori Irankunda to Sporting Lisbon for 17 million pounds and at the moment of negotiations in a hurry with the 36-year-old veteran Michail Antonio (Sky Sports - https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11688/13163353/championship-news-transfer-latest-and-gossip-plus-efl-updates-from-league-one-and-league-two).