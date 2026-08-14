Football in the Balkans: The championships of the former Yugoslavia have started

The new football season 2026/2027 in the countries of the former Yugoslavia has officially started, and the intrigue in the local championships promises to be hotter than ever.

The traditional giants have already taken their first steps, while the transfer market offers serious structural changes. We offer you a detailed overview of the expectations, favorites and the latest news from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia, current as of 14:33 on August 14, 2026.

Serbia (Super League) – A red star dictates the tempo

Favorites and expectations: Red Star enters the campaign as absolute favorites, and according to the mathematical models of the analysts from EuroClubIndex (source: facebook.com/sportsworldghana), the probability of them defending their title is around 85%. Eternal rival Partizan (Belgrade) remains with a minimum chance of 8%, followed by TSC Backa Topola and Vojvodina.

Red Star enters the campaign as absolute favorites, and according to the mathematical models of the analysts from EuroClubIndex (source: facebook.com/sportsworldghana), the probability of them defending their title is around 85%. Eternal rival Partizan (Belgrade) remains with a minimum chance of 8%, followed by TSC Backa Topola and Vojvodina. Main transfers: In the transfer market, the “star players” were extremely active. The club secured the services of winger Loizos Loizo from Omonia for 3.5 million euros, as well as youngster Kristian Balov from Slavia Sofia for 3 million euros (data from transfermarkt.com). However, the new record for an internal transfer in the championship is held by 19-year-old talent Douglas Owusu, attracted by Radnik Surdulica for 2.2 million euros.

In the transfer market, the “star players” were extremely active. The club secured the services of winger Loizos Loizo from Omonia for 3.5 million euros, as well as youngster Kristian Balov from Slavia Sofia for 3 million euros (data from transfermarkt.com). However, the new record for an internal transfer in the championship is held by 19-year-old talent Douglas Owusu, attracted by Radnik Surdulica for 2.2 million euros. Latest news: The championship is already halfway through its first month, and Partizan made an early mistake, losing to FC IMT 1:2 in the third round, while Red Star recorded routine victories (data on flashscore.bg).

Croatia (Supersport HNL) – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Hajduk

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Favorites and expectations: Dinamo Zagreb remains the dominant force in Croatian football, maintaining the highest total market value in the league at over 203 million euros (source: transfermarkt.com). The main threat is traditionally expected to come from Hajduk Split, Rijeka and Osijek, forming the so-called “Big Four” of Croatian football (reference: en.wikipedia.org).

Dinamo Zagreb remains the dominant force in Croatian football, maintaining the highest total market value in the league at over 203 million euros (source: transfermarkt.com). The main threat is traditionally expected to come from Hajduk Split, Rijeka and Osijek, forming the so-called “Big Four” of Croatian football (reference: en.wikipedia.org). Key transfers: Dinamo Zagreb strengthened their ranks by bringing back experienced winger Mislav Oršić, as well as signing youngsters Noah Nsoki and Aleks Stojaković. Meanwhile, Hajduk Split signed Alberto del Moral on a free transfer in an attempt to balance their midfield.

Dinamo Zagreb strengthened their ranks by bringing back experienced winger Mislav Oršić, as well as signing youngsters Noah Nsoki and Aleks Stojaković. Meanwhile, Hajduk Split signed Alberto del Moral on a free transfer in an attempt to balance their midfield. Latest news: The first rounds brought surprises, with Hajduk Split recording an early 1:2 defeat against Istra 1961, and Osijek and Varaždin leading the provisional standings with two wins from two matches each (statistics: soccerway.com).

Slovenia (First League) – Olympia and Maribor in a traditional duel

Favorites and expectations: The Slovenian championship is shaping up to be a classic match between Olimpija Ljubljana and Maribor. Targets that have established themselves financially in recent years also have a real chance to upset the two historic giants.

The Slovenian championship is shaping up to be a classic match between Olimpija Ljubljana and Maribor. Targets that have established themselves financially in recent years also have a real chance to upset the two historic giants. Main transfers: The leading teams relied mainly on free agents from Austria and Croatia, as well as on loaned young players. Maribor reinforced their defensive line with players with experience in the Italian Serie B, while Olimpia emphasized fast wingers from South America.

The leading teams relied mainly on free agents from Austria and Croatia, as well as on loaned young players. Maribor reinforced their defensive line with players with experience in the Italian Serie B, while Olimpia emphasized fast wingers from South America. Latest news: Clubs are torn between the domestic championship and the qualifications for European club tournaments, leading to frequent rotations in their squads and unexpected draws in the opening rounds of the domestic league.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Premier League) – Borac Banja Luka defends the trophy

Favorites and expectations: The defending champion Borac (Banja Luka) started with the greatest confidence, but Sarajevo and Železničar have made a large-scale selection with the aim of bringing the title back to the capital. Zrinski Mostar remains the third hidden favorite with vast tournament experience.

The defending champion Borac (Banja Luka) started with the greatest confidence, but Sarajevo and Železničar have made a large-scale selection with the aim of bringing the title back to the capital. Zrinski Mostar remains the third hidden favorite with vast tournament experience. Main transfers: FK Sarajevo signed Ivan Dolček from Lokomotiva Zagreb (source: fotmob.com), strengthening their offensive power. Most teams, however, relied on the return of experienced Bosnian players from abroad.

FK Sarajevo signed Ivan Dolček from Lokomotiva Zagreb (source: fotmob.com), strengthening their offensive power. Most teams, however, relied on the return of experienced Bosnian players from abroad. Latest news: The derbies in Sarajevo and Mostar are already filling the stadiums, and the championship is emerging as the most equal in terms of physical clashes in the region.

Черна гора (Първа лига) – Будучност срещу Сутиеска

Фаворити и очаквания: Традиционното съперничество между Будучност Подгорица и Сутиеска Никшич отново ще определи шампиона на страната. Изненади се очакват от Дечич Тузи, които през последните сезони показаха сериозно израстване.

Традиционното съперничество между Будучност Подгорица и Сутиеска Никшич отново ще определи шампиона на страната. Изненади се очакват от Дечич Тузи, които през последните сезони показаха сериозно израстване. Основни трансфери: Трансферният прозорец бе отбелязан главно от изходящи трансфери на млади таланти към Сърбия и Хърватия. Полузащитникът Андрей Байович премина от Дечич в сръбския Чукарички като свободен агент.

Трансферният прозорец бе отбелязан главно от изходящи трансфери на млади таланти към Сърбия и Хърватия. Полузащитникът Андрей Байович премина от Дечич в сръбския Чукарички като свободен агент. Последни новини: Будучност започна стабилно сезона с фокус върху интеграцията на играчи от собствената си академия, възползвайки се от грешките на Сутиеска в защита.

Северна Македония (Първа лига) – Шкендия и Шкупи в челен сблъсък