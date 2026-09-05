Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has officially become West Ham's largest shareholder after finalising a deal to increase his stake in the club to 46%. This effectively ends Amanda Staveley's bid to acquire a significant stake in the London team, BTA reports, citing Reuters. Kretinsky, who owns 1890s Holdings, has reached an agreement with other shareholders, including former chairman David Sullivan. After the deal, Sullivan will own 40% of the club.

The change comes after the failure of a previously agreed deal, through which the Gold family was to sell their stake to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley. Kretinsky subsequently reached an agreement to acquire the family's shares.

Vanessa Gold, daughter of the late former West Ham chairman David Gold, said she was pleased with the agreement. She will retain a minority stake in the club.

“My ambition was to ensure the club had the right leadership and to enable West Ham to achieve its potential and return to its rightful place in the Premier League“, Gold said in a statement, quoted by BTA.

The increase in Kretinsky's stake comes at a particularly important time for West Ham. The London club was relegated from the Premier League after 13 seasons among England's top teams and will play in the Championship next season.

According to Reuters, the change in ownership should bring greater clarity to the future management of the club. Kretinsky is expected to take a more active role in decision-making, while the main goal for West Ham remains a quick return to the Premier League.

Kretinsky is not a new face at the “London Stadium“. He has gradually increased his influence at the club, and official West Ham information before the deal listed him as the owner of 27% of the shares.

In addition to his football investments, Kretinsky is known as one of the richest entrepreneurs in the Czech Republic and has business interests in various sectors. Now he has a much more specific task ahead of him - to help West Ham return to the English elite as quickly as possible.