Roma with a phenomenal turnaround against Atalanta at the end

Roma recorded its third consecutive victory since the beginning of the season in Serie A, after achieving a dramatic turnaround against Atalanta and winning 2:1 at the “Olimpico“. This was reported by gong.bg.

The hosts had a serious advantage for most of the match and fired as many as 39 shots at the opponent's goal. Despite the constant pressure, however, Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi played a strong game and managed to keep the guests in the game for a long time.

Atalanta was the first to score after the break. In the 47th minute, a mistake in the Roma defense allowed Ederson to take advantage of the situation. The Brazilian midfielder fired a powerful shot and gave the Bergamasco team the lead.

Roma continued to attack and in the 88th minute was very close to equalizing. Nauel Molina crossed from the right and Santiago Castro headed the ball, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Just two minutes later, the home team's pressure paid off. Matias Soule crossed from a corner, and Mario Hermoso rose above the defense and headed the ball into the goal to make it 1-1.

Roma came to a complete turnaround in the third minute of added time. Paulo Dybala found Matias Soule behind the defense, the Argentine beat a defender and with a precise shot into the near corner brought the Romans victory.