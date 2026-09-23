Sports on TV on Wednesday (September 23)

Here are the main sports events that we can watch today on Bulgarian sports channels. The program is in the current TV guides.
Tennis
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08:00 – ATP 250, Chengdu – MAX Sport 1
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10:00 – ATP 250, Chengdu – MAX Sport 1
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09:00 – ATP 250, Hangzhou – MAX Sport 2
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11:00 – ATP 250, Hangzhou – MAX Sport 2
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12:00 – ATP 250, Chengdu – MAX Sport 1
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14:30 – ATP 250, Hangzhou – MAX Sport 2
Volleyball – Men's European Championship
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17:00 – Belgium – Slovenia, 1/4-final – MAX Sport 1
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22:00 – Italy – Finland, 1/4-final – MAX Sport 2
Cycling
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15:00 – Tour of Croatia, stage II – BNT 3 / Eurosport 1.
Football
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18:00 – Draw for the preliminary round of the Bulgarian Cup – Diema Sport.
Night Sports
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02:00 – NHL, control match Toronto Maple Leafs – Ottawa Senators – MAX Sport 2. This is on the night of September 24.
The highlight of the day: the two quarterfinals of the European Volleyball Championship – Belgium – Slovenia from 17:00 and Italy – Finland from 22:00
Sources: MAX Sport, bTV Plus