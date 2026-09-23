Dimitrov was eliminated in the first round in Saint-Tropez

Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated in the first round of the hard court tournament in Saint-Tropez, after losing to Lithuanian Edas Boutvilas 6:7 (3:7), 3:5.

The match was part of the “Challenger 125“ in the French resort, and for the Bulgarian this is another difficult moment at the end of the season.

According to current data as of September 21, 2026, Dimitrov is No. 127 in the world rankings. He is 35 years old and remains with the best achievement in his career of No. 3 in the world, reached on November 20, 2017.

His last match before Saint-Tropez it was on September 19, 2026 for Bulgaria in the “Davis“ Cup, when he lost to Holger Rune 6:3, 3:6, 6:7 (4).

Sources: Sportal, ATP Tour