Barcelona defeated Sevilla 3-1 away in a match from the 7th round of La Liga, with Rafinha scoring all three goals for the Catalans. The hosts opened the scoring through Fofana in the 19th minute, but then the Brazilian equalized in the 22nd, made a complete turnaround in the 52nd and completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute.

The match was played at the “Ramon Sánchez Pizjuán“ stadium and ended in success for Hansi Flick's team, who thus recorded another victory at the start of the season. According to Barcelona, this is Rafinha's second consecutive hat-trick and his 12th goal in the first seven matches of the championship.

Turnaround after Sevilla's early goal

Sevilla took the lead in the 19th minute and kept the game under pressure for a long time, but Barcelona equalized just three minutes later. After the break, the guests applied more pressure, and Rafinha's second goal completely turned the tide of the match.

The Brazilian's third goal in the 69th minute finally decided the match. After it, Barcelona controlled the development of the match and did not allow the hosts to come back again.

What does the victory mean

The success reinforces Barcelona's strong start in La Liga, and Rafinha continues to be the team's main scorer in the championship. For Sevilla, the defeat ended their chance to take points against one of the title favorites.

Sources: Sportal, La Liga, FC Barcelona, Sevilla