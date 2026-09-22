Ida Amelie Robsam dies at 30

Norwegian mountain runner Ida Amelie Robsam has died at the age of 30 after falling from Romsdalsegaarden ridge in Norway, NRK reported.

In a statement, her family said: “In this moment of deep sorrow over the loss of Ida, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the running community. Ida was an important part of this community and all the care and attention in this situation means a lot to us“.

Robsam finished fourth at the 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships. The race was held in Canafranc-Pirineos, Spain, under the auspices of World Athletics.

Sources: NRK, World Athletics