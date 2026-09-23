Barcelona to leave Camp Nou again

Barcelona will have to leave the “Camp Nou“ again, despite having only recently returned to their legendary stadium, writes “The Athletic”. The La Liga champion has already prepared plans for a new temporary move, which will be necessary due to the completion of the reconstruction of the facility. The Catalans closed the “Camp Nou“ in the summer of 2023 due to large-scale renovation works, initially planning a return at the end of 2024. However, a series of unforeseen delays postponed this moment until November last year, when Barcelona finally started playing their home matches at their stadium again. Now another temporary departure is imminent. According to information presented by the club's financial vice-president Ferran Olive, Hansi Flick's team will have to leave the “Camp Nou“ in the first half of next season. The reason is the construction of the stadium's roof. In order for the roof to be built and the reconstruction to be fully completed, the construction materials must be located on the pitch, making it impossible to hold matches there. Barcelona's plan is for the team to return to “Camp Nou“ in January 2028, when the facility should be fully ready.