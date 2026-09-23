Juventus signs 17-year-old defender from Red Star Belgrade

Juventus has finalized the signing of 17-year-old central defender Mateja Latsmanovic from Red Star Belgrade, with 1 million euros paid for the transfer, Sportal.bg reported. The young Serbian has signed a contract until 2029, and his first steps in the Italian club will be in the Primavera.

Lacsmanovic was born in Zemun and came through the youth ranks of Red Star Belgrade. The publication describes him as a solid central defender who plays mostly with his left foot - a detail that, according to the text, has caught the attention of Juventus scouts.

First in the Primavera

Instead of directly entering the first team, the defender will be included in Juventus' academy - the Primavera. There, he will work under the guidance of Simone Padoin, a former Juventus and Italian national team player.

This suggests that the club sees Latsmanovic as a long-term investment, and not as a ready-made player for the first team right away. The contract until 2029 is also the maximum possible term for a teenager, which further indicates that Juventus have chosen to tie him down for a longer period.

Sources: Sportal.bg